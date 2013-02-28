LONDON Feb 28 EU Economic and Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn on Thursday backed Italy to find a way
out of its political deadlock, and called for countries to stick
with careful but steady fiscal consolidation.
Italy's stunned political parties are searching for a way
forward after the country's inconclusive elections gave none of
them a parliamentary majority, raising fears of prolonged
instability and damage to its fiscal repair programme.
"We have confidence in the Italian institutions and in the
ability of president Napolitano to swiftly charter a way
forward," Rehn said in speech at an event organised by
think-tank Policy Network, and added it was important for the
country to continue on the economic reform path.
Investors fear the strength of the vote for anti-austerity
parties in Italy could weaken efforts to reform public finances
and labor laws and damage the euro zone's efforts to resolve its
three-year old debt crisis.
Italy's financing costs have risen sinec the vote, with
10-year government bond yields close to 5 percent.
Rehn also urged Britain to remain in the EU, saying it was
in British interests to reform Europe rather than exit the bloc.
"If I were a British citizen, I would like my country to be
in the heart of the midfield ... No one has ever scored a goal
sitting on the bench," Rehn said.