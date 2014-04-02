ATHENS, April 2 The European Union's Transport
Commissioner Sim Kallas will stand in for Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, who takes a leave of absence to
run for the European Parliament, the Commission said.
Kallas, 65, is a former prime minister, finance minister and
central bank governor of Estonia and will stand in from next
week until May 25.
Rehn will return to the Commission after the elections and,
if he becomes a member of the European Parliament, is likely to
stay on at the EU executive until the first sitting of the new
parliament in July.
Kallas has worked for the European Commission since 2004.
