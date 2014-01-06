LONDON Jan 6 Ministers from Germany, France and
six other countries have called for the European Union to set a
2030 goal for renewable energy use, in opposition to their
British counterpart who advocates a sole greenhouse gas
emissions target.
A 2030 renewables goal, which would be part of a package of
EU measures on energy and climate change, would cut dependency
on fossil fuel imports and boost jobs and economic growth, the
group of ministers said in a letter dated Dec. 23 and seen by
Reuters on Monday.
"A target for renewable energy is crucial to provide
certainty that can ensure cost-effective investments in energy
systems that will strengthen the internal market for energy,"
the group of energy and environment ministers said in the letter
to Connie Hedegaard, the EU commissioner for climate action, and
Guenther Oettinger, commissioner for energy.
The letter is dated Dec. 23 and signed by ministers from
Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and
Portugal.
A renewables goal would provide a secure market for
manufacturers of wind turbines and solar panels such as Acciona
and Vestas.
Ed Davey, Britain's energy and climate change secretary, as
well as some industry associations have said they favour a
single binding 2030 goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions and
head off climate change.
They contend that a single target could be cheaper, giving
governments more flexibility in how they choose to cut those
emissions, including building nuclear power plants or ramping up
energy efficiency measures.
They also fear a renewables goal will dent the effectiveness
of the Emissions Trading Scheme, Europe's flagship climate
policy, which has floundered under the current system of three
separate 2020 green energy goals - for renewables, efficiency
savings and emissions.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, is expected to
unveil a 2030 package on Jan. 22 to start off a legislative
process that could take at least two years.
The Commission is considering a 40 percent emissions
reduction target and a 30 percent renewables goal, EU sources
have told Reuters.
The two goals would succeed the three 2020 targets of a 20
percent emissions cut from 1990 levels, a 20 percent share for
renewable energy and energy savings of 20 percent of 1990
levels.