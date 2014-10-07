LONDON Oct 7 EU government officials will vote next week on a proposal to delay deadlines for final investment and operation decisions for Europe's first commercial-scale, carbon capture and storage plant and 40 renewable energy projects.

The measure, proposed by the European Commission following pressure from seven EU member states including Britain, France and Germany, could throw a lifeline to some projects facing challenges to comply with the EU's 2.1-billion euro ($2.7 billion) scheme to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The first recipients under the so-called NER300 programme had been due to make their final investment decisions by the end of 2014, and be operational by the end of 2016.

But according to an Oct. 3 email sent by the Commission to government officials and seen by Reuters, the seven EU member states have requested that all deadlines under the scheme be pushed back by two years.

Those projects awarded funding in the second round, which were announced in July, would face respective 2018 and 2020 deadlines for final investment decisions and activation.

"Instead of a day of reckoning coming two months from now, the viability of awarded projects will not be known for two years at the earliest," said Greg Arrowsmith, an independent consultant and owner of NER300.com - a website devoted to news and analysis on the programme.

He said later deadlines are also likely to be bad news for any unapproved projects on the NER300 waiting list, adding that pressure on the European Commission from the member states to propose the delays had become "irresistible" due to shifts in the regulatory landscape for the projects.

The EU's Climate Change Committee is scheduled to vote on the proposal on Oct. 15.

British utility Drax was awarded 300 million euros in the NER300's second round to develop technology to capture 1.8 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually from a coal-fired power plant in northern England, and bury them in a depleted gas field in the North Sea.

A further 40 renewable energy projects across 20 EU countries were awarded grants worth around 1.8 billion euros during the scheme's two funding rounds.

However, several projects have since said they are unable to advance for various reasons, offering to hand back their cash despite not being formally withdrawn by their host governments.

Cash for the NER300 was raised through the sale of 300 million carbon allowances under the EU's Emissions Trading System between 2011 and 2014 - a reserve of permits that had been set aside for new entrants in the bloc's carbon market.

