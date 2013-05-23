* Aim is to boost research on cheaper, faster, smarter chips
* Focus on research clusters
BRUSSELS May 23 The European Union is pledging
5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) to boost research on
semiconductors and other electronics items used in everything
from smartphones to cars, in a bid to boost the sector which is
lagging U.S. and Asian rivals.
Europe's micro- and nano-electronics industry has grown 5
percent annually since 2000, even in the financial downturn. But
the sector's level of investment and returns lag those of other
regions.
"Others are aggressively investing in computer chips and
Europe cannot be left behind," Neelie Kroes, EU commissioner in
charge of digital policy, said in a statement.
The Commission wants to encourage funding for European
research to make chips faster, smarter and cheaper and would
prioritise research "clusters" in specific locations.
That could help to ensure innovations can be converted into
commercial technology and help companies ramp up manufacturing.
Existing European research clusters include around Dresden
in Germany, Grenoble in France and Leuven-Eindhoven
(Belgium/Netherlands).
Chipmakers Infineon, ASML, Intel
, ARM, STMicroelectronics and NXP
are among the companies that could stand to benefit
from the increased research support.
The European Commission said 1.5 billion euros in funding
would come from the Commission and 3.5 billion from EU member
states over the next seven years. The funding would be finalised
in July and available from this year.
Last year companies and research institutes developing chips
in Europe proposed a 100 billion euro investment up to 2020 to
increase their global revenues from nanoelectronics by 200
billion euros per year.