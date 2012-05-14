* EU law specifically covers heavy goods vehicles

* Private drivers protected by non-discrimination law

* EU issues guidelines as member states mull new charges

BRUSSELS, May 14 Road charging schemes across the European Union must be fair to all and foreign drivers should not have to pay an undue premium compared with local residents, the EU's transport commissioner said on Monday.

EU law sets out a list of costs heavy goods vehicles can be charged. For private cars, there are no such rules, but EU treaty provisions banning discrimination on the grounds of nationality apply and complaints about unfair charges have led to EU infringement procedures.

"Non-discrimination is a fundamental right under EU law. It must be as easy for a French or British citizen to drive across Slovenia or Belgium as it is for a resident driver. Road charging systems must be transparent and fair to all," Siim Kallas said in a statement.

Seven Member States - Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia - have time-based "vignette" charging schemes for private cars.

Belgium is working to introduce one and The Netherlands and Denmark have discussed introducing road charging systems.

The Commission said it sought to guide member states on what would be a fair charging scheme and stated a preference for distance-based tolls, rather than time-based "vignette sticker" systems.

If vignettes are used, the gap between the charge for a non-resident compared with a resident should be proportionate.

Based on the schemes in place for now, the average daily price paid by a non-resident varies between 2.5 times and 8.2 times that paid by a resident. The latter would be considered the upper acceptable limit, and is higher than the ratio of 7.3, the maximum permitted under the "Eurovignette" law for heavy goods vehicles.

Numerous complaints from private car drivers meant, for instance, Austria in 1996 had to change its plans after the Commission said only offering a yearly pass would be unfair to foreign motorists.

In 2008, the Commission also launched infringement proceedings against Slovenia because it was only offering half-year vignettes. It subsequently introduced weekly passes. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)