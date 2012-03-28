PARIS/BRUSSELS, March 28 The European Commission
and the Parliament reached a preliminary deal to reform mobile
phone roaming fees, allowing consumers to pay less for calls,
texts and mobile internet when traveling abroad and hitting
telecom industry profits.
The deal announced on Wednesday by the EU is expected to be
approved by Parliament in May and take effect in July 2012.
The two sides compromised to set mobile roaming fees and the
pace of their decline in the coming years in between the initial
commission proposal and the harsher levels proposed by
Parliament in February.
The reform also aims to increase competition by allowing
consumers to choose a new mobile provider when they cross
borders. In effect, the move creates a new market for roaming
services instead of requiring people to use their home-country
operator.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Claire Davenport)