BRUSSELS, March 28 The European Commission and
European lawmakers and governments reached agreement to reform
mobile roaming fees, allowing consumers to pay less for calls,
texts and mobile Web services when travelling abroad, in a
measure that could hit telecom industry profits.
The deal announced on Wednesday is expected to be approved
by the European Parliament in May and would take effect in July.
The agreement sets roaming fees and the pace of their
decline in the coming years at compromise levels between those
of an initial proposal by the executive European Commission and
tougher levels proposed by the parliament in February.
The reform, likely to erode revenues at Europe's big telecom
groups such as France Telecom and Deutsche Telekom
, also aims to increase competition by allowing
consumers to choose their mobile operator when they cross
borders.
In effect, the move creates a new market for roaming
services instead of requiring people to use their home-country
operator.
EU lawmakers haggled for nine months over how much they
could reduce roaming costs. The final prices are much lower than
the Commission's initial proposal made in July 2011.
Under the new deal, charges on calls made while travelling
in other EU countries cannot exceed 29 cents per minute and
calls received while outside the home country should cost no
more than 8 cents per minute.
Sending a text message while away has a ceiling charge of 9
cents per minute and accessing the internet of 70 cents per
megabyte.
By 2014 these caps should go down by almost another third
except internet costs, which would drop to 20 cents per
megabyte.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Claire Davenport; Editing by Rex
Merrifield and David Holmes)