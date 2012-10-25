(Corrects in para 9 Romania was communist, not Soviet state)

* Move prompted by concerns over fraud and corruption

* Future payments blocked until failings addressed

* EU also threatens to withhold funds for current projects

By Charlie Dunmore

BRUSSELS, Oct 25 Concerns about corruption and fraud have prompted the European Commission to block future EU development funds potentially worth billions of euros to Romania, the European Union's second-poorest member.

The Commission, the EU's executive, said on Thursday it had decided to block the bulk of future EU structural funding for transport, regional and economic development programmes because of "serious deficiencies" in Romania's management and control systems.

"The problems lie in the areas of public procurement, sound financial management and in the prevention and detection of fraud and conflicts of interest," it said in a statement.

No further payments will be made until Romania remedies the faults, said the Commission, which last audited EU funding to Bucharest in June and July of this year.

The Commission also threatened to withhold about half a billion euros in funding for development projects already under way in Romania over which it also had concerns.

An EU source said the total of about 500 million euros ($648 million) was originally earmarked to reimburse part of the cost of infrastructure and other projects.

Romania would still get the funds provided it accepted the failings identified and redirects the money to new projects, the Commission said.

"The steps taken today are part of a regulated procedure to protect the financial interests of the EU and the way taxpayers' money is used," it said.

Romania, a former Communist state which joined the EU in 2007, has so far been allotted about 20 billion euros of EU funds to bring its economy and infrastructure up to date.

But the European Commission has grown increasingly concerned about how the funds have been administered and how successfully they are being deployed. It interrupted payments in mid-2011 and has now decided to take similar steps again.

The 500 million euros amount to between 10 and 25 percent of total payments to Romania under the programmes affected, it said.

On Wednesday, Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, speaking ahead of the formal announcement, said the Commission was taking the decision because it judged the country's use of EU funds was too inefficient.

Five years after joining the EU, Romania has made little progress under a series of short-lived governments in reforming its state-dominated economy and fighting widespread corruption.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Vasile Cepoi resigned his post after the national integrity agency, an independent watchdog that monitors politicians' wealth, said it suspected him of a conflict of interest in a case involving EU funds.

The agency said Cepoi awarded an EU-funded project to an institution that employed people close to him, including his wife - an allegation he denied.

Brussels is monitoring Romania's respect for the rule of law and its drive against corruption. Romania remains excluded from the passport-free Schengen area and some EU diplomats believe it and Bulgaria should never have been allowed to join the EU. (Additional reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Alison Williams)