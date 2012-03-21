BRUSSELS, March 21 British state-owned Royal
Mail Group won EU regulatory approval on Wednesday for
a 1.09 billion pound (1.3 billion euros) cut in its debt as part
of a restructuring plan to tackle its pension costs.
The European Commission said the revamp included measures
that would ensure that Royal Mail would not enjoy an unfair
advantage over competitors.
"In order to achieve a level playing field in postal
markets, it is crucial that incumbent operators neither enjoy
undue advantages, nor suffer from structural disadvantages in
comparison with competitors," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
"The relief of excessive pension costs and the restructuring
aid approved today will help ensure this balance for Royal Mail
and its competitors," he said.
