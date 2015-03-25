BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
BERLIN, March 25 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that giving countries more flexibility on Europe's Stability and Growth Pact would not necessarily solve their problems.
Speaking at a finance ministry event in Berlin, Schaeuble said, without naming any individual countries, that some member states had been violating the rules for nine years and this proved that more flexibility was not always the solution. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown)
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.