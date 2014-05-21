PRAGUE May 21 The Czech Republic should not
back a Polish proposal to create a single body to buy gas for
the European Union but could support private groups voluntarily
joining up for purchases, according to a draft government
position paper obtained by Reuters.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for the EU to
create an energy union because the current dependence on Russian
energy makes Europe weak. The creation of a single European body
to buy gas for the 28-member bloc would be an element, Tusk
wrote in an April 21 article in the Financial Times.
"We generally do not support the creation of one subject in
the EU responsible for buying oil and gas," said the position
paper, which was prepared for the Czech government by the
country's Industry Ministry.
"However, it is possible to support the creation of a
mechanism to aggregate demand on a voluntary basis, that is the
possibility of joining together private entities active in
member states."
The paper backed calls for investments into energy
infrastructure, especially in central and eastern European
countries.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)