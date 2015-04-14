* Gazprom warned EU against blocking Turkish Stream
* Russia has said aims to end reliance on Ukraine transit
* EU talking to Algeria, Canada, U.S., others on supply
* EU policy makers to reveal LNG strategy by year-end
By Barbara Lewis
RIGA, April 14 EU officials are holding talks
with a range of non-Russian suppliers and one day could buy gas
from Iran, Europe's climate and energy chief said on Tuesday,
setting aside a Gazprom warning that Europe should not
block its gas strategy.
Russia's Gazprom on Monday said blocking its Turkish Stream
pipeline to bypass Ukraine would be "a serious mistake".
Asked about the project, Miguel Arias Canete, climate and
energy commissioner, said Russia, which supplies around 30
percent of EU gas, would remain a big supplier.
But he said the European Union was working intensively on
reinforcing its security of supply through a route it names the
Southern Corridor and through new suppliers.
"For us the priority is the Southern Corridor. We will apply
all efforts for that to be fully operational," Arias Canete said
in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU
energy and environment ministers in Riga.
"It connects to Azeri gas and in the future Iran, if the
agreement is finally in place."
Iran and the United States, Britain, France, Russia, China,
and Germany reached a preliminary deal on Iran's disputed
nuclear programme this month and are aiming to reach a final
accord by the end of June.
While the European Union seeks diverse sources and supply
routes, Russia has said it plans from 2019 to stop exporting gas
via Ukraine, currently the main transit route for Russian gas to
the EU.
Last year, Gazprom abandoned its South Stream project, also
to bypass Ukraine, citing EU regulatory problems.
Now it says it will instead develop Turkish Stream, a
pipeline to Turkey and further on to Greece via the Black Sea.
"Russia has said it won't deliver to the Ukraine border. ...
They are asking us to make big new infrastructure developments.
We are not doing that," Arias Canete said.
"Where we are going is to establish gas infrastructure in
southeastern Europe with reverse flow interconnectors, building
the interconnector from Bulgaria-Greece, Bulgaria-Serbia and so
on."
In addition, over the coming weeks and months, the European
Commission plans talks with supplier nations such as Algeria,
Canada and the United States, as well as with Turkey, he said.
The EU will at the same time hone its strategy on liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and is banking on gas trading hubs and the
impact of cheaper oil to bring down the price, Arias Canete
said.
Before the end of the year he said the Commission aimed to
publish an LNG strategy.
(Editing by William Hardy)