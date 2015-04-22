MOSCOW, April 22 The Kremlin said on Wednesday
it hoped a compromise in the European Union case against Gazprom
would be found and added Russia and the company would
defend their interests.
The European Union on Wednesday charged the Russian gas
giant with overcharging buyers in eastern Europe and hindering
competition.
"We hope that a compromise will be found," Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov told journalists on a conference call.
"We are looking forward to an absolutely impartial attitude
towards the Gazprom company. Of course, Gazprom will defend its
interests and the state, as a major shareholder in the company,
will also defend the interests of Gazprom."
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and
Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)