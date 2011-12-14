* Presidents to meet Wednesday evening and Thursday
* Russia has said willing to help debt-stricken states
* Roadmap expected for visa-free travel
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, Dec 14 The presidents of
the European Union and Russia are likely to discuss possible
Russian contributions to stability in the euro zone when they
meet for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, EU and
Russian officials said.
Existing plans to help indebted euro zone countries involve
money channelled via the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro
zone's temporary bailout fund.
Russia has said that it will consider requests to provide
help via the IMF, but Prime Minister Vladimir Putin last month
criticised the structure of the EFSF. Russia indicated a few
months ago that it might be willing to contribute up to 10
billion euros ($13 billion) to euro zone stabilisation
mechanisms, according to EU officials.
"Russia holds approximately 40 percent of its reserves in
euros and therefore it's interested in the developments in the
euro zone," a senior EU official said. "I believe there will be
further, more concrete, discussions tonight and tomorrow," he
said on Wednesday afternoon.
At a summit last week, EU leaders agreed on tighter fiscal
rules under a pact that also includes new funds to and loans
from the IMF. They said they would confirm the provision of
funds to the IMF of up to 200 billion euros in the form of
bilateral loans to help it deal with the crisis.
A Kremlin official confirmed Russia's willingness to
consider help for the euro zone.
"We have an interest in the joint efforts made by EU
countries aimed at helping them overcome the complicated and
ambiguous processes that threaten the stability of the eurozone
and could potentially affect their cooperation with Russia," he
told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday. "We see ourselves as a
responsible partner of the European Union, and are ready to hear
and study attentively everything that they are doing."
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev was scheduled to have
dinner on Wednesday with the EU's two presidents - Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso, who heads the executive, and
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who represents
member state governments.
The three were scheduled to have more formal talks on
Thursday. They were expected to announce steps towards wider
visa-free travel and measures to combat illegal immigration and
transnational organised crime.
