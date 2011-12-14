* Presidents to meet Wednesday evening and Thursday

* Russia has said willing to help debt-stricken states

* Roadmap expected for visa-free travel

By Sebastian Moffett and Alexei Anishchuk

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, Dec 14 The presidents of the European Union and Russia are likely to discuss possible Russian contributions to stability in the euro zone when they meet for a summit in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday, EU and Russian officials said.

Existing plans to help indebted euro zone countries involve money channelled via the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro zone's temporary bailout fund.

Russia has said that it will consider requests to provide help via the IMF, but Prime Minister Vladimir Putin last month criticised the structure of the EFSF. Russia indicated a few months ago that it might be willing to contribute up to 10 billion euros ($13 billion) to euro zone stabilisation mechanisms, according to EU officials.

"Russia holds approximately 40 percent of its reserves in euros and therefore it's interested in the developments in the euro zone," a senior EU official said. "I believe there will be further, more concrete, discussions tonight and tomorrow," he said on Wednesday afternoon.

At a summit last week, EU leaders agreed on tighter fiscal rules under a pact that also includes new funds to and loans from the IMF. They said they would confirm the provision of funds to the IMF of up to 200 billion euros in the form of bilateral loans to help it deal with the crisis.

A Kremlin official confirmed Russia's willingness to consider help for the euro zone.

"We have an interest in the joint efforts made by EU countries aimed at helping them overcome the complicated and ambiguous processes that threaten the stability of the eurozone and could potentially affect their cooperation with Russia," he told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday. "We see ourselves as a responsible partner of the European Union, and are ready to hear and study attentively everything that they are doing."

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev was scheduled to have dinner on Wednesday with the EU's two presidents - Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who heads the executive, and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who represents member state governments.

The three were scheduled to have more formal talks on Thursday. They were expected to announce steps towards wider visa-free travel and measures to combat illegal immigration and transnational organised crime. ($1 = 0.764 Euros) (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)