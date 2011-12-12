BRUSSELS Dec 12 Russia's ambassador to
the European Union said his country was considering providing
funds via the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help tackle
the euro-zone debt crisis.
"We are considering this option," Vladimir Chizhov told
reporters on Monday.
"I was asked whether Russia would be prepared to donate
directly to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
That is impossible of course because it is an entity that is in
an offshore zone... But the IMF is different."
The Kremlin's top economic aide had said in October that
Russia would "seriously consider" requests to help euro member
states via the IMF.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin last month criticised the
structure of the EFSF, the euro zone's temporary bailout fund,
and said Russia and other major emerging nations would prefer to
channel any aid via the IMF.
He attached no formal conditions, but said extra funding
from Russia and other countries should be reflected in their
status in the IMF's decision-making processes.
At a summit last week, EU leaders agreed on tighter fiscal
rules under a pact that also includes new funds to and loans
from the IMF. They said they would confirm within 10 days the
provision of funds to the IMF of up to 200 billion euros in the
form of bilateral loans to help it deal with the crisis.
Chizhov, speaking ahead of an EU-Russia summit scheduled for
Thursday, said Russia was thinking about its contribution to the
IMF.
"I don't have any final numbers to show you but this is an
issue that is being considered by my country," he said.
