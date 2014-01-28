GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump tax cut doubts hit stocks, lifts yen vs dollar
* Copper drops 0.5 percent, safe-haven gold hits three-week high
BRUSSELS Jan 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday it would honour its obligations to lend Ukraine $15 billion and reduce its gas prices even if the opposition formed the next government.
"Regarding you question whether we will review our agreements on loans and the energy sector if the opposition will take power ... No, we will not," Putin told a news conference after talks with European Union leaders in Brussels.
The loan was to "support the people of Ukraine, not the government. It's the people, the common people that suffer," Putin said.
* Copper drops 0.5 percent, safe-haven gold hits three-week high
* Wants to merge its fossil fuel plants with Chubu Elec's (Adds details of Tepco's plan)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 22 Indonesia is cracking down on corruption and widespread graft at some of its top coal export hubs, disrupting shipments to destinations across Asia.