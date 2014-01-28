BRUSSELS Jan 28 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday it would honour its obligations to lend Ukraine $15 billion and reduce its gas prices even if the opposition formed the next government.

"Regarding you question whether we will review our agreements on loans and the energy sector if the opposition will take power ... No, we will not," Putin told a news conference after talks with European Union leaders in Brussels.

The loan was to "support the people of Ukraine, not the government. It's the people, the common people that suffer," Putin said.