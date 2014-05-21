BRUSSELS May 21 The European Union took another trade dispute with Russia to the World Trade Organisation on Wednesday, seeking to force Moscow to lift duties against German and Italian light commercial vehicles that Brussels says are illegal.

"The EU believes the anti-dumping duties are incompatible with WTO law," the European Commission, which handles trade matters for the 28-country bloc, said in a statement.

The dispute is one of several between the two sides since Russia joined the WTO in August 2012. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)