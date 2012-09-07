* EU's De Gucht says car fees, animal ban unacceptable
* Russia is new member of the global trade club
HELSINKI, Sept 7 Europe's trade chief threatened
to take Russia to the World Trade Organization over a string of
restrictive practices on Friday, saying Moscow needed to play by
the rules now it was a member of the global body.
Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht criticised Russia's ban on
European live animal imports, plans to levy fees on imported
vehicles, two anti-dumping cases and another trade defence case
launched by Moscow against Europe in recent months.
In the same week that the European Commission opened an
investigation into Russia's Gazprom and China's solar
panel exports, De Gucht said Russia was sending "the wrong
signal" instead of moving towards more liberalisation.
"Be it live animals, or the recycling fee for imported cars,
we will be very vigilant in making sure they live up to their
engagements," De Gucht told Reuters on the sidelines of a
EU-Russia seminar in Helsinki.
"Our intention is to continue discussions. But if there is
no change in their position, we have said that we will use
whatever means necessary to come to a result we believe would be
in line with the WTO. It is a serious thing."
Russia joined the WTO last month after an 18-year wait.
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the country would use
its membership to try to develop freer trade across the world.
He will also be hoping it will further boost Russia's
energy-driven $1.9 trillion economy.
De Gucht said Russia was violating WTO rules by keeping its
markets closed to competitors.
"What these and other measures ... have in common is that
they affect products where significant market opening is due to
take place under Russia's WTO commitments," De Gucht told the
seminar.
"This is the wrong signal to send at a time when
liberalisation is supposed to be moving forward."
Russia and the EU are deeply intertwined, with Europe
relying heavily on Russian energy exports and Russians hungry
for EU products and access to its 500 million consumers.
But the two sides argue over issues ranging from energy
supplies, trade and market access to human rights. While
relations are at times frosty, both refer to each other as
"strategic partners" and meet for twice-yearly summits.
Negotiations between Russia and the EU towards closer
economic and political ties have also stalled, and Brussels is
concerned by Putin's plan to develop a "Eurasian union" of
ex-Soviet states, including Kazakhstan and Belarus.