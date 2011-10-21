* Russia could join WTO by year-end - EU
By Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 The European Union and Moscow
have agreed terms for Russia to join the World Trade
Organisation, leaving a bilateral agreement between Russia and
Georgia as the only outstanding issue to resolve, the EU's trade
chief said on Friday.
A deal had been reached that would help to prevent EU jobs
in the car industry from moving to Russia, EU Trade Commissioner
Karel De Gucht said in a statement. The agreement removes the
last major trade area that had been hesitant about allowing
Russian WTO membership.
"We have struck a deal on the final outstanding bilateral
issues, leaving the way open for Russia to join the WTO by the
end of this year," De Gucht said. "This understanding will help
to protect EU jobs in the car and car components industry."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Moscow that
"all issues had been solved" and hinted that Russia could enter
the organisation without Georgia's consent.
"Sticking strictly to the WTO's documents, Georgia's
position is not an obstacle. There are ways to act so that our
trade obligations towards all the WTO members do not apply to
Georgia," Lavrov said.
Though Russia has been negotiating to join the WTO for 18
years, the 1.5 trillion-dollar economy is the largest still
remaining outside the league of 153 trading nations.
The case for Russian membership has been pushed by the
perceived economic gains, as well as the wish to usher Russia in
before elections next March, which are expected to return Prime
Minister Vladimir Putin, a WTO-sceptic, to the presidency.
Still, agreement from neighbouring Georgia is required for
Russia to join, and Tbilisi is demanding more trade
transparency. Switzerland has been acting as a mediator in the
past few months, but the EU said it was "disappointing that the
talks have so far not led to a solution".
"There is now very little time left to reach a bilateral
agreement between Georgia and Russia," De Gucht said. "I call on
both parties to continue their efforts to find a solution in a
spirit of compromise."
MUTUAL BENEFITS SEEN
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said the United States
shared "the EU's strong interest in seeing Russia and Georgia
reach a mutually agreeable resolution of trade-related issues"
but added that some other trade issues still had to be resolved
before Russia could be invited to join.
"These include final agreement on Russia's automotive
investment programme, Russia's commitment to join the WTO
Information Technology Agreement, and certain issues related to
trade in agriculture," Kirk said in a statement.
Russian accession could help the WTO's image, as collapsed
hopes for the Doha round of trade talks that began 10 years ago
have cast doubt on its credibility.
For the EU, Russian membership would make the country more
transparent and open up business opportunities for EU investors
and exporters. Russian import tariffs and restrictions on raw
materials exports would be reduced, and Moscow would adopt
international product standards and WTO rules in areas such as
customs procedures, licensing and intellectual property, the EU
said.
The EU is Russia's biggest trading partner, with 244 billion
euros in bilateral trade in 2010 -- a 45.8 percent share of
Russia's overall trade. Imports from Russia increased by 31.4
percent in 2010, and exports from the EU to Russia went up by
38.2 percent.
The car industry had been the major sticking point in
negotiations.
Last year, Moscow launched a new industrial policy that
offered carmakers operating in Russia incentives only if they
produced more than 300,000 cars and 30,000 trucks per year;
created a majority of a car's total value locally; and opened
research and development centres in Russia.
That stoked fears in some EU countries that Russia would
turn into an exporter competing with the rest of Europe, and
that jobs would migrate eastwards.
Automakers widely expect sales of cars, vans and trucks in
Russia to double to 4.1 million vehicles by 2020, from
approximately 2 million today, making Russia the largest market
in Europe, overtaking Germany.
GM, Fiat , Ford , Renault and
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plan to invest $5 billion in Russia to
set up production, in exchange for duty breaks on imported
components. They hope to benefit from low Russian labour costs
and create export platforms for growing markets across Asia.
The EU said on Friday that a balance had been found between
the different concerns of European car companies that had
already invested in Russia, those that export to Russia, and
Russia's desire to modernise its economy.
In particular, a compensation mechanism would come into
effect if exports of EU car parts to Russia fell, minimising the
impact on EU jobs.
