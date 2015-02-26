(Updates with details of duties and context)
BRUSSELS Feb 26 The European Union said on
Thursday it was escalating a dispute with Russia at the World
Trade Organisation over what it said were excessive import
duties on paper products, refrigerators and palm oil.
The challenge is the latest in a series of WTO disputes with
Russia, the EU's third-biggest trading partner, since Moscow
joined the body in 2012, although they have been overshadowed by
tit-for-tat sanctions triggered by the crisis in Ukraine.
"The EU requested today the establishment of a dispute
settlement panel at the World Trade Organization in Geneva
concerning Russia's excessive import duties, in particular on
paper products, refrigerators and palm oil," the European
Commission said in a statement.
The European Union said it had sought a solution with Moscow
in consultations at the WTO in November, but that it had failed
to convince Moscow to reduce its 15 percent tariff on paper
products.
In the case of refrigerators and palm oil, the European
Union said Russia sets a minimum sum for its tariff, which is
sometimes higher than the agreed duty expressed as a percentage
of the product's value.
The dispute settlement panel continues a lengthy process
that could eventually result in Moscow being fined and told to
drop the tariffs, as well as allowing the European Union to
adopt counter measures.
Trade ties between Brussels and Moscow are already at a low
ebb. The EU accuses Moscow of a string of restrictive trade
practices including policies to protect the Russian car
industry.
Meanwhile, Russia banned imports of food from Europe in
August, part of its response to EU sanctions imposed over
Russia's seizure of Crimea from Ukraine and its backing for
pro-Russian rebels. The one-year ban is expected to cost the
European Union 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion).
($1 = 0.8807 euros)
