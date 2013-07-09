COLUMN-What a booming steel sector says about China's 'old' economy: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 28 Chinese steel production rose by 7.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).
GENEVA/BRUSSELS, July 9 The European Union will launch the first trade dispute against Russia at the World Trade Organization later on Tuesday, challenging Moscow's car recycling levy, diplomats said.
"We gave Russia until July 1 to lift these recycling fees and it failed to do so, so that is why we are taking this to the WTO. Hopefully this can be resolved quickly. It is important that Russia, as a WTO member, plays by global trade rules," an EU diplomat said. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON, Feb 28 Chinese steel production rose by 7.4 percent in January compared with a year earlier, according to the World Steel Association (WSA).
GENEVA, Feb 28 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov said on Tuesday that a U.N. Security Council resolution put forward by Western powers to punish Syria's government over its alleged use of chemical weapons would harm peace talks in Geneva.
* EU, EU steel body says duties are fair (Adds EU comment, industry comment)