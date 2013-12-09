BRIEF-Suez targets 150 mln euros in cost cuts this year
March 1 Suez Says Interested In General Electric's
BRUSSELS Dec 9 Samsung Electronics will likely need to improve its offer to the European Union regulator to address patent issues with rivals such as Apple Inc., the European Competition Commissioner said on Monday.
"Samsung may have to improve concessions offered two months ago to end an antitrust investigation into its patent dispute with rival Apple," the European Union's antitrust chief told a business conference.
Almunia said the EU's executive arm has market-tested Samsung's commitments and will take account of the feedback when debating possible improvements to the electronics giant's commitments in the coming weeks.
Samsung and Apple are battling each other in courts in more than 10 countries as they vie for control of the lucrative mobile market. Samsung's mobile devices unit accounts for about two-thirds of the group's total profit.
March 1 Suez Says Interested In General Electric's
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7263.44 on Tuesday, as gains by GKN Plc and Pearson Plc outweighed losses from basic resources stocks. * UNILEVER: Unilever is proposing changes to how it pays executives and directors in order to make them think more like owners of the business, less than two weeks after seeing off a $143 billion takeo
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday to two-week highs as investors covered positions with the focus shifting to U.S. monetary policy after President Donald Trump's speech to Congress offered no details or surprises on the policy front.