* EU to add 16 names to Belarus sanctions list
* Another 29 Iranians targeted over rights
* Syrian Commercial Bank to be added to target list
BRUSSELS, Oct 7 The European Union is to extend
sanctions on Belarus, Iran and Syria next week in response to
crackdowns on opposition movements and other rights violations,
EU officials and diplomats said on Friday.
EU foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg on Monday will
add 16 names to a list of Belarusian officials targeted by asset
freezes and travel bans and discuss extending such steps to some
Belarusian businesses, the sources said.
The ministers will also add 29 names to a list of 32
Iranians targeted by similar measures due to their association
with serious human rights violations.
Officials and diplomats said that on Monday an EU committee
would endorse an agreement in principle to add the Syrian
Commercial Bank to a sanctions list. The sanctions would involve
an asset freeze and a bar on European firms from doing business
with it, a step that would take effect later in the week.
Earlier this week a source incorrectly identified the bank
in question as the Syrian central bank.
The new sanctions on Belarus will mainly target judges and
state lawyers involved in the detention of leading human rights
activist Ales Belyatsky in August, an EU diplomat said.
The sanctions will bring the number of officials in Belarus
targeted by EU sanctions to more than 200. Many EU states have
been pushing to extend the sanctions to target business
entities, but this has been resisted by some Eastern European
members, a diplomat said.
European governments have pushed strongly in recent months
to step up economic pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
in the hope of ending six months of violence against
anti-government demonstrators. EU officials say the aim is to
block the Assad government's access to funds.
Last month, the EU banned European firms from making new
investments in Syria's oil industry. The EU also banned the
delivery of Syrian banknotes and coins produced in the European
Union.
Before that, the EU banned the import of Syrian crude oil
and froze the assets of several Syrian companies and entities.
The EU has also imposed travel bans and asset freezes on
officials involved in the crackdown.
Earlier this week Russia and China blocked a Western-backed
U.N. Security Council resolution that could have led to broader
sanctions against Syria.
EU officials said the EU was increasingly worried about the
use of the death penalty in Iran, including against minors.
The U.S. State Department has said Iran executed about 312
people in 2010, many after trials conducted in secret. In many
cases people executed for supposedly criminal offences were
actually political dissidents, the department said in a report.
EU sanctions on Iran focus mostly on economic and trade
measures aiming to force Iran to slow its nuclear programme,
which Tehran says serves peaceful purposes but Western powers
believe is aimed at producing weapons.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Sebastian Moffett)