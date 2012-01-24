BRUSSELS Jan 24 The appointment of
Jacques Santer to head an arm of the euro zone's bailout fund
drew fire from critics on Tuesday who said he was ill-suited for
the job because of his disastrous tenure as president of the
European Commission.
Supporters rallied around, however, saying Santer
was a capable and solid servant of the European Union.
A former prime minister of Luxembourg, Santer was president
of the EU's 20-person executive in 1999 when it was forced to
resign en masse over allegations of corruption.
Detractors said Santer, who was not accused of wrongdoing,
presided over a Commission lacking in control over where
taxpayers' money was going. It was arguably the biggest scandal
to befall the EU since its founding.
Jean-Claude Juncker, the current prime minister of
Luxembourg and chairman of the group of euro zone finance
ministers, dismissed criticism on Monday, when the head of the
bailout fund announced Santer's appointment.
The 74-year-old will head a special purpose investment
vehicle designed to raise funds to defend the euro zone economy.
"He served both Europe and his country in the best way
possible," Juncker responded when asked if Santer was the most
suitable candidate for the job.
As news spread of Santer's appointment, EU critics and
anti-federalists fired out words of condemnation.
"There was a huge smell in the Commission at the time, and
he did nothing to take action," said Martin Callanan, chairman
of the European Conservatives and Reformists group in the
European Parliament.
Marta Andreasen, a member of the European Parliament's
economic and monetary affairs committee, said many people would
be stunned at the news.
"I am sure we could find a lot of people who could do a
better job than him," said Andreasen, a former EU chief
accountant and now member of the anti-EU UK Independence Party.
But Luxembourg Christian Democrat Frank Engel, who was an
assistant to Santer from 1999 to 2001, said Santer was a man of
the utmost integrity and, as Luxembourg's finance minister for a
decade, had proven success in managing a budget.
"He was president of the Commission when the position was in
no way comparable to what it is today. His hands were bound from
the moment the problems cropped up," he said.
Prompted to defend Santer at a late night press conference
on Monday, Olli Rehn, the European commissioner in charge of
economic and monetary affairs, tried to make light of it, saying
journalists only became critical of Santer after Commission
officials beat them in a football match in late 1998.
Andreasen, however, was not inclined to be light-hearted
about the appointment, saying she regarded it as an
"unbelievable joke" that showed the weakness of the EU.
"This move shows, in glorious technicolour the utter
contempt from those running the EU towards the public they claim
to serve," she said.
Attempts to reach Santer for comment were unsuccessful.
