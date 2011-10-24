Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* Regulator: SeaFrance has not contributed sufficiently to overhaul
* EU opened probe into 223 mln euro recapitalisation plan in June
* SeaFrance services the Calais-Dover shipping route (Adds background on EU's investigation)
BRUSSELS, Oct 24 EU antitrust regulators on Monday rejected a restructuring plan by English Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, saying the overhaul breached EU state aid rules as the company had not contributed enough to the plan.
"Despite repeated requests from the (European) Commission, France has been unable to show that the financial contribution of the company was exempted from state aid and that it reflected market confidence about its future viability," the Commission said in a statement.
The European Union executive opened an investigation into SeaFrance's 223 million euro recapitalisation plan in June. French rail operator SNCF owns SeaFrance which services the Calais-Dover route and went into receivership in June last year. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.