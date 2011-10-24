* Regulator: SeaFrance has not contributed sufficiently to overhaul

* EU opened probe into 223 mln euro recapitalisation plan in June

* SeaFrance services the Calais-Dover shipping route (Adds background on EU's investigation)

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 EU antitrust regulators on Monday rejected a restructuring plan by English Channel ferry operator SeaFrance, saying the overhaul breached EU state aid rules as the company had not contributed enough to the plan.

"Despite repeated requests from the (European) Commission, France has been unable to show that the financial contribution of the company was exempted from state aid and that it reflected market confidence about its future viability," the Commission said in a statement.

The European Union executive opened an investigation into SeaFrance's 223 million euro recapitalisation plan in June. French rail operator SNCF owns SeaFrance which services the Calais-Dover route and went into receivership in June last year. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Robert-Jan Bartunek)