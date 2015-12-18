LONDON Dec 18 The European Union's banking watchdog has backed lower capital charges on banks that create so-called "synthetic" securitised debt in a move that will be welcomed by a sector trying to shake off investor doubts since the financial crisis.

The 28-country bloc is approving a draft law from the European Commission to encourage more use of securitisation to fund economic growth. It proposes easing capital charges on banks that create and sell "simple, standardised and transparent" or STS pooled debt.

A more complex variety, known as synthetic securitisation, was left out as the European Banking Authority (EBA) reviewed the market sector.

"Based on an assessment of the market practice of synthetic securitisation, the EBA advises the Commission to introduce a list of eligibility criteria that take into account the specificities of synthetic securitisation and to include, among eligible transactions, those in which private investors provide credit protection in the form of cash," EBA said in a statement on Friday.

Securitisation was tarnished by the financial crisis when debt based on poor quality U.S. home loans became untradable, helping to spark a global markets meltdown. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)