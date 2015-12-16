HELSINKI Dec 16 Finland said on Wednesday it would seek some exceptions from planned European Union restrictions on the use of firearms, citing national defence needs.

Parliament's grand committee said in a statement that some planned restrictions would harm the training of voluntary reservist clubs.

Finland, which shares an 833 mile (1,340 km) border with Russia, is one of the few European countries to still run mandatory military service for all men. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dominic Evans)