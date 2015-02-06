BRUSSELS Feb 6 EU member states must develop a
common approach to lawfully intercept services such as Skype to
stem the flow of European citizens returning from Syria
radicalised and trained, the bloc's agency on judicial
cooperation said.
Since the Islamist attacks against satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo in Paris last month, security has risen higher on
the political agenda and Internet companies have been in the
spotlight given militants' use of web-based social networks to
spread jihadist propaganda and recruit new members.
"The use of the Internet for terrorist purposes creates an
additional burden for investigations and prosecutions of foreign
fighters," the Eurojust report, which was discussed by a
committee of the European Parliament on Thursday and seen by
Reuters on Friday, said.
The report stresses that "the interception of Voice over
Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications (e.g. Skype,
Viber, etc.) is problematic and seriously hinders relevant
investigations" and that "a harmonised approach at EU level may
be necessary to address technical difficulties and legal
challenges in the gathering and admissibility of e-evidence".
For example, evidence gathered online from different
jurisdictions raises issues as to its admissibility in court and
requires national judicial authorities to cooperate.
"Eurojust recommends exchange of experience, including the
collection and dissemination of best practice and challenges
encountered by national judicial authorities in using
information extracted from the Internet as evidence in terrorism
cases," the report said.
It also highlights the problems of freezing personal social
network accounts, for example on Facebook, when the
Internet service provider is located in a different country.
EU heads of state meet in Brussels next week to discuss ways
of combating radicalisation, including by removing jihadist
propaganda from the Internet with the support of web companies,
according to a draft statement from EU leaders seen by Reuters.
