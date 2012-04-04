BRUSSELS, April 4 French logistics company
Sernam, a former unit of rail company SNCF, will not
have to repay 642 million euros in state aid after French
authorities pledged not to transfer the burden to buyers of
Sernam assets, EU regulators said on Wednesday.
The European Commission had last month ordered Sernam to pay
back the restructuring aid granted by French authorities over
the last decade, saying the support gave the company an unfair
advantage in breach of EU state aid rules.
The EU watchdog said French authorities subsequently
notified the Commission that potential buyers of certain Sernam
assets would not be obliged to repay the funds.
Sernam will be eventually be wound down once parts of its
assets have been sold off, which will remove what the Commission
sees as a distortion of competition.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)