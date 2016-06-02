* EU states should only consider bans as "last resort" - EU
* Uber, Airbnb have faced bans, restrictions in some cities
* EU will monitor local laws and take action if necessary
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 2 Services such as ride-hailing
app Uber and home-rental site Airbnb should only be
banned as a last resort, the European Union executive said on
Thursday, as it seeks to foster development of the "sharing
economy".
In its new guidelines, the European Commission said any
restrictions by EU member states on these online services should
be proportionate to the public interest at stake.
"Absolute bans and quantitative restrictions should only be
used as a measure of last resort," the Commission said in a
statement.
The guidelines are good news for the likes of Uber and
Airbnb, which have faced outright bans or restrictions in some
cities as established industry players complain of unfair
competition.
The Commission also said such services should not be subject
to additional sector-specific rules - for example hotel and taxi
regulations - unless they own assets and set the final price.
However, they should pay taxes like other service providers.
Airbnb, founded in 2008, and Uber, launched a year later,
both grew up in the hot-house San Francisco Internet scene. From
the outset, they faced regulatory battles across the United
States, and, more recently, around the world.
Both have become favourite targets of local officials and
rival trade groups in Europe, which has a tradition of strong
social oversight.
Airbnb, for example, has faced criticism from city officials
in Barcelona and Paris, who say it has driven up property rents.
In the sharing economy, customers use the Internet to
contract services such as ride-sharing, where amateur drivers
displace professional taxis, or home-sharing, which reduces
hotel demand.
Commission Vice-President Jyrki Katainen said the
collaborative economy could produce Europe's next unicorn, or
start-up company valued at more than $1 billion.
"Our role is to encourage a regulatory environment that
allows new business models to develop while protecting consumers
and ensuring fair taxation and employment conditions," he said.
Taxi drivers have staged high-profile protests against Uber
in France, Britain, Portugal, Spain and many other European
countries since 2014.
Last year, French prosecutors raided Uber's Paris offices in
a showdown over whether the company was violating a law to
curtail online taxi services.
One dispute between Uber and local authorities is whether it
is a digital service or a transport service that would face more
onerous rules on driver qualifications, road rules and
insurance. The EU's highest court is set to rule on the issue
later this year or next.
The Commission said it would use the guidelines to ensure
that any national legislation does not violate the EU treaties,
a veiled threat to any government seeking to impose overly
restrictive measures on the sharing economy.
(editing by Barbara Lewis)