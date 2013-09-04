BERLIN, Sept 4 Germany wants planned rules affecting shadow banks to be tougher than those proposed by the European Commission, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

Earlier, the EU executive took a first step towards reforming unregulated finance known as shadow banking with a draft law that would demand some money market funds set aside cash buffers to avoid a panic if many investors withdraw their money at once.

Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular government briefing that the Commission proposals did not go as far as those made by experts which Germany and France want to see implemented. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Gareth Jones)