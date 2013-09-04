BERLIN, Sept 4 Germany wants planned rules
affecting shadow banks to be tougher than those proposed by the
European Commission, a German finance ministry spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Earlier, the EU executive took a first step towards
reforming unregulated finance known as shadow banking with a
draft law that would demand some money market funds set aside
cash buffers to avoid a panic if many investors withdraw their
money at once.
Finance Ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus told a regular
government briefing that the Commission proposals did not go as
far as those made by experts which Germany and France want to
see implemented.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Gareth Jones)