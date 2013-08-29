BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Aug 29 The European Union may apply its mandatory capital rules for banks to a wider set of institutions to cover risks in "dark corners" of the financial system, an EU draft document said.
The document has been written by the bloc's European Commission and is due to be published next Wednesday.
It outlines possible reforms to regulate "shadow banking". This refers to lightly supervised intermediaries outside mainstream banks that generate trillions of euros to finance the economy through securities lending, repurchase markets and securitisation.
Extending the scope of capital rules to shadow banks would respond to EU lawmaker concerns that similar activities should be regulated in the same way, the document obtained by Reuters said.
"It is not possible to discuss shadow banking without considering the scope of application of the EU banking prudential rules," the document said.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates