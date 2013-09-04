* Money market funds face stiffer rules
* Reform ignores German, French calls for ban on some funds
* Move is starting shot in clampdown on 24-trillion euro
sector
* G20 leaders to tackle shadow banking this week
By John O'Donnell and Huw Jones
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 4 Special funds used by
big companies to park billions of euros of cash face stricter
rules to make them safer, the European Commission said on
Wednesday, taking a first step to reform unregulated finance
known as shadow banking.
The draft law, criticised by industry as too harsh but by
Germany as not strict enough, will regulate the euro money
market funds sector, demanding some funds set aside cash buffers
to avoid a panic should many investors withdraw money at once.
This would lower what EU financial services chief Michel
Barnier said was a risk to the financial system from the
trillion euro sector, but users of the funds warn that demanding
funds hoard more for a rainy day would make them too expensive.
The changes are part of efforts to shine a light on shadow
banking, a 24-trillion-euro industry in Europe - half the
world's total - that comprises money market funds, some hedge
funds, and firms involved in securities lending and repurchase
markets.
Such groups borrow and lend, just like banks do, but because
they are not banks they often fall outside the remit of
regulation, which is why they are considered to be in the
"shadow" of traditional finance.
In the European Union, money market funds are mainly based
in France, Ireland and Luxembourg and are heavily used by
companies in Germany, Britain and elsewhere.
For companies, they are an alternative home for short-term
cash so that they can spread their reserves rather than leaving
them with one bank. Unlike banks, the funds have no access to
support from central banks such as the European Central Bank if
things go wrong.
But the vast unchartered territory unnerves regulators in
part because the sector is closely intertwined with banks, who
often sponsor the funds as well as relying on them for finance
themselves.
"We are not pointing an accusing finger at the sector. We
just want it to work smoothly. There should be transparency and
there should be good supervision," Barnier told reporters.
"Finance should be serving the economy and not itself alone."
The European plans draw on ideas in a global blueprint that
will be submitted for approval to the world's 20 leading
economies when their leaders meet in Russia on Thursday and
Friday. In some cases, the EU reform is more ambitious.
NOT WAGING WAR
The reform is a response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis,
which was brought on by the collapse in prices of securities
tied to risky home loans.
"Shadow banking was at the heart of the crisis," said
Frederic Hache, a former derivatives banker who works with
public-interest group Finance Watch. "As bank regulation has
since tightened, activity may shift into the shadow sector."
The most controversial element in Barnier's proposal is a
requirement for one type of money market fund, known as constant
net asset value (CNAV) funds, to hold a cash buffer equivalent
to 3 percent of their assets, with a three-year phase in.
Such funds seek to maintain a stable price of 1 euro per
share when investors redeem or buy shares in them, to keep the
value of their holding steady.
The buffer would provide a safety cushion in case there is a
run on the fund, as seen in the United States when the value of
one U.S. fund "broke the buck" and fell below $1 per share.
Funds whose share prices float in line with performance are
spared the requirement of maintaining the buffer. Excluding them
is meant to prompt funds to adopt the model of floating share
prices, which are seen by regulators as more transparent.
The funds in the EU, which include BlackRock and Legal &
General, are evenly split between the two types.
Barnier said he was not "waging a war" on CNAV funds and
that the buffer was a compromise after calls from the European
Systemic Risk Board, a body linked to the ECB, Germany and
France for an outright ban.
Germany's Finance Ministry said on Wednesday that the
Commission's blueprint had not gone far enough.
Industry, on the other hand, argued for a gentler approach.
The Institutional Money Market Funds Association, an industry
body, said some of the proposed regulatory changes would make
the market more resilient but that a buffer was inappropriate.
Martin O'Donovan, deputy policy and technical director at
Britain's Association of Corporate Treasurers said a three
percent buffer would make funds unviable. "To cover that, their
rates would no longer be competitive."
The United States is also discussing new rules for money
market funds but has stopped short so far of proposing cash
buffers.
The draft law also effectively bans credit ratings on money
market funds, to stop a potential downgrade sparking panic, a
proposal criticised by ratings agencies Moody's and Standard &
Poor's.
The European Union's 28 member states and the bloc's
parliament have the final say on the draft law and some changes
are likely.
Barnier also published a "roadmap" on how the EU plans to
regulate other parts of the wider sector, including a suggestion
that all institutions involved in shadow banking set aside
capital buffers to cover risks.