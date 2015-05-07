LONDON May 7 Long-term shareholders in
companies in the European Union will be rewarded with extra
voting rights or loyalty dividends if a draft law backed by a
panel of EU lawmakers comes into force.
The 28-country bloc is revising its shareholder rights rules
to combat what critics call "short-termism" in stock markets
where investors hold shares for only brief periods, making them
less likely to hold company boards to account.
The European Parliament's legal affairs committee narrowly
backed key changes to the existing rules by 13 votes to 11 on
Thursday.
Joint agreement between member states and parliament is
needed for a revised law to take effect. More haggling is
expected given its politically sensitive nature and narrowness
of the committee's majority.
The International Corporate Governance Network, a global
investor-led body, said last month that departing from "one
share, one vote" was flawed and potentially distorts the rights
of minority shareholders.
Rewards for long-term shareholders would have to be in the
form of extra voting rights, tax incentives, loyalty dividends
or loyalty shares, the committee said in a statement.
Each country would decide on the qualifying period but it
should be no less than two years.
The committee also backed shareholders voting at least every
three years on pay policy for company directors. An attempt to
insert a cap on pay into the policies was defeated.
The committee also supported requiring big companies to
publish country-by-country information on profits or losses,
taxes, and public subsidies.
Sergio Cofferati, a former Italian union leader and
committee member who is steering the measure through parliament,
urged parties on the right and centre not to block the
tax-related elements.
Some countries have gone ahead with changes already.
France has introduced its Florange law which gives those who
have held stock for more than two years double-voting rights
unless a two-thirds majority votes for one-share-one-vote.
Shareholders at GDF Suez, a French utility, have voted to
give double voting rights to long-term shareholders. But
shareholders at cosmetics company L'Oreal voted to
keep single voting rights.
Italy has approved a law that allows companies to give
double voting rights to shareholders that own shares for at
least two years, a step Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said
it might take.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)