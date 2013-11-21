LONDON Nov 21 The European Union has reached an
outline deal on capping "dark" or off-exchange trading in shares
to shine a light on opaque corners of the market, sources
familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
The bloc is finalising an update of its securities trading
rules, known as Markets in Financial Instruments Directive or
MiFID, to reflect lessons from the 2007-09 financial crisis and
rapid advances in trading technology.
Trading in a stock anonymously will be capped at 8 percent
of the total amount traded of that stock in the EU.
So-called dark pool trading in a stock on an individual
platform would be restricted to no more than 4 percent of the
total EU market for that stock.
The sources said that the EU's executive European Commission
will conduct further work on how the caps would work in
practice, such as what happens when a cap is breached.
The European Securities and Markets Authority would collate
data on share trading gathered by national authorities, the
sources added.