BRUSSELS Dec 7 The European Union
unveiled new rules for assessing aid to the bloc's shipbuilding
sector on Wednesday, hailing the reform as intended to help
foster innovation in an industry facing tough global
competition.
The new rules will go into force from Jan 1 next year and
extends the scope of current regulations to inland waterway
vessels, floating and moving offshore structures while refining
rules on innovation aid.
"The new rules will help to maintain a specialised,
competitive and innovative shipbuilding industry in Europe,"
European Commission Vice-President in charge of competition
policy Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
Rules on export credits and regional aid remain unchanged
under the new regime, which will apply for two years. After
that, provisions will be integrated into future versions of
regulations on state aid for innovation and regional aid.
Europe's shipbuilding sector includes over 300 shipyards
with a combined turnover of 30 billion euros a year and
employing some 500,000, according to the CESA industry body's
website.
