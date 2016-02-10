BRUSSELS Feb 10 World No. 1 container liner Maersk, MSC and 13 other peers have offered to publish actual prices rather than future rate increases to settle a two-year EU antitrust investigation, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The shipping companies found themselves in the European Commission's crosshairs in November 2013 because of their pricing practices.

The other companies are No. 3 player CMA CGM, Taiwan's Evergreen Marine, Germany's Hapag Lloyd, China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO), China Shipping , Hamburg Sud, South Korean firm Hanjin, OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line), Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) , United Arab Shipping Company, Nippon Yusen Kaisha , Hyundai Merchant Marine and Israeli peer Zim, the people said.

The EU competition enforcer said the liners may have been illegally orchestrating price hikes since 2009 via public announcements of rate increase plans on their websites and in the specialised trade press.

The companies, among the world's top 18 container shipping groups, have offered to publish binding actual rates a month before they go into effect, the people said. In some circumstances, the figures may act as a price cap.

The Commission is expected to seek feedback from third parties this week or the next week before deciding whether to accept the pledge and close the investigation, the people. A finding of wrongdoing could have exposed the firms to fines of as much as 10 percent of their global turnover. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)