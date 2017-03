BRUSSELS Aug 4 The European Commission has cleared Siemens' acquisition of Rolls Royce's aero-derivative gas turbine business, compressor activities and aftermarket services, as well as Rolls Royce's 50 percent stake in Rolls Wood Group, it said on Monday.

An investigation found that in the field of gas turbines, customers did not view Siemens and Rolls Royce as competitors because of the technological differences between their products, the Commission said in a statement.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)