By Philip Blenkinsop and Rachel Armstrong
BRUSSELS/SINGAPORE Sept 20 The European Union
and Singapore have finalised the details of one of the world's
most comprehensive free trade agreements, a pact the EU sees as
a stepping stone towards a wider deal with booming economies in
Southeast Asia.
The European Union, the world's largest trading bloc, hopes
the deal will open the door to a deal with other members of the
10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which
has set a goal of economic integration by 2015.
"In the long term we want to have an agreement with all the
600 million ASEAN consumers and with all the countries of ASEAN
and beyond, this is the first milestone," Rupert Schlegelmilch,
chief EU negotiator for the pact, said in Singapore where both
sides initialed the roughly 1,000-page document.
While still subject to approval in Singapore and by the EU's
28 member states and the European Parliament, the agreement
should enter into force in late 2014 or early 2015.
Friday's presentation of the full text follows an agreement
on terms struck by Karel De Gucht, the EU trade commissioner,
and Singapore's trade and industry minister, Lim Hng Kiang, last
December.
Singapore has a population of just 5 million people but
accounts for about a third of all EU-ASEAN trade, more than 60
percent of all investment between the two regions and is host to
more than 9,000 European companies.
Trade in goods between the two topped 52 billion euros in
2012 and 28 billion euros in services in 2011. Mutual investment
has reached 190 billion euros.
Singapore is one of the world's biggest oil refining centres
and the agreement will likely boost the export of petroleum
products from Singapore to the EU because it will reduce
tariffs, provided the refiners meet certain conditions.
The major refiners operating in Singapore are Royal Dutch
Shell PLC and Exxon Mobil.
The agreement will also make it easier for European banks
and insurers operating in Singapore to expand, potentially
benefiting the retail businesses of Standard Chartered
and HSBC as well as banks with wholesale operations
such as Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays PLC.
It will ensure the right to sell directly or establish
branches in each other's markets and promises to provide greater
transparency over the award of licences.
"We made a very determined effort to go as far as we can in
liberalising further what our banks and insurances companies can
do, we were quite successful in that respect," said
Schlegelmilch.
The deal goes beyond many other free trade accords in
committing to open up public procurement, an area where the EU
has many leading suppliers, and agreeing on technical standards
in areas such as motor vehicles, electronics and green
technologies.
A car made according to EU standards, for example, will be
accepted for sale in Singapore.
PARMA HAM AND PORK FLOSS
The European Union also gains better protection of
"geographical indications", region-specific products such as
Parma ham or champagne. Singaporean delicacies such as pork
floss and fish balls will be allowed to enter the EU tariff-free
within an annual quota.
EU tariffs on virtually all items from Singapore will
disappear over five years. Singapore has committed to its
existing zero tariffs on EU imports.
Singapore is likely to benefit from reduced tariffs for
pharmaceutical and petrochemical products.
The EU and ASEAN launched free trade talks in 2007, but
abandoned them two years later, the EU choosing instead to
conduct bilateral talks with individual members.
The European Commission is already negotiating free trade
accords with Malaysia and Vietnam and launched talks with
Thailand in March.