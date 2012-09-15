* EU set to miss 2014 deadline for single energy market
* Switching power provider could save EU consumers 13 bln
euros
* Commission proposes action plan as well as penalties
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Sept 15 The EU's executive "as a
matter of priority" is enforcing its single energy market laws
it says in a draft text, seen by Reuters, that states its
determination to create a barrier-free market-place, which has
angered dominant gas supplier Russia.
Early this month, the European Commission announced it had
opened an investigation into suspected anti-competitive market
practices by Russia's Gazprom.
Speaking on Friday in Lithuania, which totally depends on
Russia for its gas, Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
Russia had to abide by the EU's internal market rules and stop
offering widely varying prices.
Within the 27-member bloc, the Commission aims to complete
by 2014 a single energy market to encourage the equitable flow
of power and gas across borders, which it says will stimulate
fair competition and could save consumers billions.
In a draft communication on "making the internal energy
market work," the Commission states the EU is not on track to
meet that 2014 deadline.
But it says the "building blocks are there", referring in
particular to the Third Energy Package, one of whose main
requirements is that companies, such as Gazprom, that control
energy supplies should not dominate the distribution networks as
well when operating in the EU.
"Delays in implementation are not acceptable," the text
states. "The Commission is pursuing, as a matter of priority,
infringement procedures against those member states that have
not transposed the third energy package directives yet or have
failed to do so correctly."
A MORE COMPETITIVE, GREENER EUROPE
The Commission argues the single energy market is not an end
in itself, but a means to create a more reliable, better value
EU energy system and accelerate progress towards
decarbonisation.
"Not only do member states need to implement all legislation
fully, they also need to move away from and resist the call for
inward-looking or nationally-inspired policy making which
prevents the internal market from working effectively," it said.
In general, it says, energy markets are not seen to be
sufficiently transparent and open and are in danger of being
driven by subsidies rather than market considerations.
More open markets can have huge benefits for consumers
facing economic difficulties, it says, citing estimates they
could save up to 13 billion euros ($17.09 billion) per year
across the bloc if they switched to the cheapest available
electricity tariff.
Switching rates are already high in Britain, the Czech
Republic and Sweden, it said.
Apart from taking action against member states, which could
lead to cases at the European Court of Justice and heavy fines,
the Commission is proposing an action plan.
Measures suggested include phasing out regulated prices,
analysing use of subsidies and acting to protect vulnerable
customers.
The Commission routinely declines comment on unpublished
drafts.
($1 = 0.7606 euros)
(Editing by William Hardy)