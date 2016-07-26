BRUSSELS, July 26 EU antitrust regulators accepted on Tuesday Paramount Pictures' concessions to end anti-competitive movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group Sky UK, saying the case against five other Hollywood studios will continue.

Paramount Pictures, which is a unit of Viacom, agreed to allow viewers outside Britain and Ireland to access films and other content broadcast by Sky UK.

It will also let other broadcasters outside the UK make their pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland following unsolicited requests from viewers.

The European Commission said the concessions, which are valid for five years and cover both online services and satellite broadcast services, addressed its concerns.

The EU competition authority, which charged Paramount Pictures, together with NBCUniversal, Disney, Sony, Twentieth Century Fox and Warner Brothers in July last year of anti-competitive behaviour, said the investigation into the other studios' deals with Sky UK will continue.

The companies run the risk of a fine up to 10 percent of their global turnover if found guilty of breaching EU rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)