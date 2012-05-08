BRUSSELS May 8 European antitrust regulators
have charged Slovak Telekom and its parent, Deutsche Telekom AG
, for possible breaches of regulations in the
wholesale broadband market in Slovakia.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the European Union, said Slovak Telekom may have refused to
supply unbundled access to its networks and wholesale services
to competitors and so abused its dominant market position.
It said the company may also have charged unfair wholesale
prices to rivals, in breach of EU antitrust rules.
The Commission said that Deutsche Telekom, with a 51 percent
stake in Slovak Telekom, "may be liable for the conduct of its
subsidiary".
"...Alternative operators have experienced unreasonable and
burdensome technical and commercial terms proposed by Slovak
Telekom," the statement said.
The groups have three months to reply to the charges,
detailed by the Commission in what it calls a statement of
objections.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore and Rex Merrifield)