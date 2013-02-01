BRUSSELS Feb 1 Dutch authorities will have to
notify EU antitrust regulators about the 3.7 billion euro ($5
billion) rescue of bank and insurance group SNS Reaal, a
spokesman for the European Commission said on Friday.
"We are in contact with the Dutch government over the
support for SNS Reaal. This should be notified to the
Commission," Antoine Colombani, a spokesman for competition
policy at the EU executive, told a daily briefing.
The Commission's state aid regulators examine sizeable
amounts of aid or funding provided by EU governments, to ensure
it does not distort competition by giving aided companies an
unfair advantage.
($1 = 0.7367 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)