NEW YORK May 21 Europe's top trade official
said on Tuesday there were no coordinated talks with the United
States to negotiate an end to a trade dispute with China over
the dumping of solar panels onto their respective markets.
The European Union has until June 5 to decide whether or not
to impose duties averaging 47 percent on Chinese manufactured
solar panels. The United States has already imposed duties of
about 30 percent on Chinese manufacturers.
"We do not have a common battle plan. We have not discussed
it," EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a meeting of New
York finance, business and academic communities sponsored by the
European American Chamber of Commerce and the State University
of New York. "We have not teamed up. We have not done so."
De Gucht was responding to a New York Times report that said
the United States and the European Union have each decided to
negotiate settlements with China to resolve anti-dumping and
countervailing duty cases against Chinese solar products.
Earlier, in response to a question from Reuters, De Gucht
said: "We have a similar problem, but there are no templates for
finding equitable solutions. We have not had consultations yet
between us on this matter."
