BRUSSELS, June 9 Spain will make a request for
aid from its euro zone partners, but not until it has a clearer
idea of the amount of capital its banks needs from
private-sector audits, three EU sources told Reuters on
Saturday.
Spain indicated during a conference call of the euro zone's
17 finance ministers that it wanted aid for its banks but
wouldn't specify the amount until Oliver Wyman and Roland
Berger, two independent consultants, deliver their assessment of
the capital needs some time before June 21.
"They want the aid, but they'll only say how much in a few
days' time," one of the sources said.
Earlier, sources told Reuters that Spain would be able to
request up to 100 billion euros, although they emphasised that
that was the upper limit - the actual amount requested could be
less. The IMF has indicated it could be between 40 and 80
billion euros.
One of the sources said it was still not clear whether Spain
will receive the money from the European Financial Stability
Facility, a temporary 440 billion euro fund, or from the
permanent European Stability Mechanism, which comes into force
next month.
