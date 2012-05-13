BRUSSELS May 13 The European Union's top
economic official said on Sunday that Spain was taking decisive
action to shore up its banking sector and that its overall
reform efforts were essential to bolster confidence in the
sector.
Spain on Friday offered high-interest loans to banks
suffering the fallout of a property crash and ordered an
independent audit of lending across the entire banking sector.
But the attempt to plug a hole in the country's banking system
fell short of expectations.
Olli Rehn, Europe's commissioner for economic and monetary
affairs, praised the plan in a statement.
"These actions should dispel the lingering doubts about the
stability of the Spanish banking sector," he said.
"The combination of increased provisioning against potential
future losses, segregation of troubled assets, independent
validation of balance sheets, and the availability of necessary
public funds to support the overall reform effort is essential
in order to reinforce investor confidence in Spanish banks," he
said.
Rehn said the European Commission, the EU executive, would
continue to cooperate closely with Spanish authorities reform,
and that measures implying state aid would have to be analysed
and approved by the Commission.
"A prompt and profound reform of the banking sector is a
cornerstone of Spain's crisis response and its overall reform
strategy," he said. "It is an indispensable supplement of the
determined fiscal consolidation and front-loaded structural
reforms that can bring sustainable growth and more and better
jobs."
