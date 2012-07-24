(Corrects to make clear it was not a joint statement)

MADRID, July 24 Spain, Italy and France on Tuesday called for a swift implementation of the decisions taken at the last European Union summit in Brussels, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

The June 28-29 summit affirmed the commitment of euro zone countries "to do what is necessary to ensure the financial stability of the euro area, in particular by using the existing EFSF/ESM instruments in a flexible and efficient manner."

The statement, which mentions calls from the three countries to swiftly execute these decisions, does not make any direct reference to the European temporary and permanent bailout funds or to any other specific part of the EU summit conclusions.

Spain's Secretary of State for EU matters, Inigo Mendez de Vigo, whose country has seen its borrowing costs jumping in the last few days, said in the statement there was a "worrying gap between the decisions which are taken at the European Council and their implementation."