BRUSSELS, April 23 The European Commission said on Monday it had no concerns about the reliability of Spanish statistics and in Madrid's ability to provide data, with the EU statistics agency having confirmed Spain's 2011 budget deficit figure.

Eurostat confirmed Spain's budget deficit at 8.5 percent of economic output in 2011, dispelling any doubts about the new Spanish government's reading of its national accounts.

The latest flare-up in the euro zone's debt crisis was partly sparked by the Madrid government announcing it had inherited a worse-than-expected deficit from its predecessor.

"I don't think we should have any doubt about the reliability of the Spanish statistical office and of the commitment of the Spanish authorities to provide clarity," European Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

"On the contrary... we have very fluid and regular exchange with the Spanish authorities, in order to clarify the current fiscal positions but also the fiscal consolidation path. So we have no concerns, no doubts in this respect."

Madrid said at the end of February that its deficit was 8.5 percent of economic output last year, above the Commission's earlier 6 percent forecast.

"We regret the slippage that took place, but this doesn't put into question at all the reliability of the system," Altafaj added. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)