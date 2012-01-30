* Discussion possible on Spain's deficit targets - Barroso

* New targets could be agreed at end of Feb

* Spain seeks leeway in return for structural reforms (Adds Rajoy quotes at EU summit)

By Julien Toyer

BRUSSELS, Jan 30 The European Commission opened the door on Monday to a possible softening of Spain's budget deficit target, reflecting widespread acknowledgement that the existing goal is near-unattainable.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who has raised income taxes and made spending cuts since being elected in a landslide in November, has pledged Spain will meet its fiscal commitments, which as they stand involve cutting the deficit from an estimated 8 percent of economic output to 4.4 percent this year.

But as the country tumbles towards recession moves are afoot to persuade Brussels to allow the target to be adjusted once the European Commission publishes new - and certainly lower - growth forecasts for 2012 on Feb. 23.

A softer target would take account of the need for Spain, the euro zone's fourth largest economy, to stimulate growth as well as reduce spending.

"Efforts should be made to contain the deficits for 2012," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said at a joint press conference with Rajoy in Brussels earlier on Monday.

"However, it would be convenient now to have a discussion, which should take place at the Eurogroup and Ecofin, about this situation.

"I can't give you any detail on this. There will be a discussion about the conditions," he said. "The (fiscal) consolidation should take place as much as possible without leaving aside growth, guaranteeing for instance spending, which can contribute to stimulating it."

Rajoy, however, said he did not raise the question at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

"We did not tackle this issue, neither publicly nor before (the meeting)", he told reporters after the meeting.

STEP-BY-STEP LEEWAY?

Barroso said euro zone finance ministers - who next meet on Feb. 12/13 - would have to work on the issue, adding that Spain would also have to provide more detail on the structural reforms it intends to implement and the timeframe for doing it.

Rajoy said Spain would not be able to meet its existing growth target for 2012, but did not provide any details about what that would mean for the budget deficit goal.

"We're going to present a new macroeconomic framework, but the current one says that we'll have GDP growth of 2.3 percent this year, these are the last macroeconomic projections in Spain, but it is evident that it won't end up like this," he said.

The Bank of Spain expects the country's economy to shrink by 1.5 percent this year.

Spanish officials have privately floated the idea of Madrid being given step-by-step leeway on its deficit target in return for implementing specific economic reforms, but a senior EU official said that was not the way that the EU rules worked.

Last Friday, Spain unveiled reforms to toughen the oversight of public accounts and impose penalties to overspending regions.

The new centre-right government is also putting the finishing touches to an important reform of the labour market and said on Monday it would pass this week a decree on further restructuring the country's banking system. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, additional reporting by Paul Taylor, editing by Mike Peacock)